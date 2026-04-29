Jalgaon Welcomes Amrit Bharat Express As New Trains Boost Regional Connectivity | Sourced

Jalgaon: On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off and launched the Banaras–Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya–Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) 'Amrit Bharat Express' trains. Today, April 29, 2026, a welcoming and inauguration ceremony for these trains was held with great enthusiasm within the Bhusawal Division. Union Minister of State for Sports, Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Divisional Railway Manager, Puneet Agarwal, and other officials were present at the Bhusawal Railway Station for the occasion.



The trains were also accorded a spirited welcome at the Jalgaon Railway Station. Officials from the railway administration, including District Collector Rohan Ghuge, Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Smt. Karishma Nair and Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Administration) Praveen Kumar Pathak were present at the Jalgaon station.



Public representatives, government officials, members of the Railway Users' Consultative Committee, journalists and media representatives, as well as local citizens and school students, participated in large numbers in these events. To mark this occasion, essay and drawing competitions were organised in local schools. Prizes were awarded to the winning students at the hands of the dignitaries present.



This new railway service is set to enhance travel convenience for passengers within the Bhusawal Division. These trains will make stops at major stations such as Khandwa, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Manmad, and Nashik Road. By launching these two trains, Indian Railways has taken a significant step towards expanding its regional transportation services. Of these, the Banaras–Hadapsar (Pune) train will run daily, while the Ayodhya–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) train will run once a week. These trains, operating via Madhya Pradesh, will provide passengers with a more convenient, faster, and direct mode of travel.



In addition to boosting religious tourism, these trains will significantly benefit daily commuters, migrant workers, and citizens travelling between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The Railway Department has stated that this direct rail connectivity will make travel more convenient, safer, and time-saving, while also reducing the need to change trains.