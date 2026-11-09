Jalgaon: Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan Celebrates Diwali With Tribal Community In Boramli

Jalgaon: Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan celebrated Diwali with members of the tribal community in Boramli village of Yawal taluka, accompanied by his family. He interacted with residents, listened to their concerns and joined them for a meal.

During the visit, Mahajan distributed traditional Diwali snacks, known as faral, among residents of the tribal hamlet. He also held discussions with villagers to understand the challenges they face.

The visit was aimed at sharing the joy of Diwali with different sections of society and strengthening bonds with the community. Residents welcomed Mahajan and his family, and the gathering included festive celebrations and interactions.

The celebrations reflected the spirit of Deepotsav, the festival of lights, and the belief that people from all sections of society should be able to participate in festivals and share in their happiness.

Yawal MLA Amol Jawale, Jamner Municipal Council President Sadhanatai Mahajan, other office-bearers and several members of the tribal community were present on the occasion.