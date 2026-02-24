Jalgaon: Village Development Hinges On Sarpanch Commitment, Says Union Minister Raksha Khadse | Sourced

Jalgaon: Village development does not depend only on MLAs or MPs but mainly depends on the mindset of Sarpanchs and their commitment towards village development. If Sarpanchs are competent, then overall development of the village can definitely happen, asserted Union Minister of State for Youth Welfare and Sports Raksha Khadse.

She was speaking at the inauguration of the ‘Sarpanch Samvad’ programme organised by the Quality Council of India on Monday, February 23, at the Shahu Maharaj Auditorium of Jalgaon Zilla Parishad. The programme was presided over by Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Minal Karanwal. Additional Chief Executive Officer Randhir Somvanshi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Bhausaheb Aklade, Himanshu Patel of the Quality Council of India and other officers and officials were present on this occasion.

While giving guidance on this occasion, Minister of State Raksha Khadse said that it is very important to plan the development of the village properly in the Gram Sabha. The full support of the government is behind the Sarpanch, and the Sarpanch is the backbone and focal point of the village's development. Through such dialogue programmes, the Sarpanch will become more competent, and the quality of the work of the Gram Panchayat will increase. He mentioned that if all the data of the gram panchayat is available with every sarpanch, development works will gain momentum, and obstacles will not arise.

On this occasion, he inspired the attendees by mentioning his own journey from the post of Sarpanch to the post of Union Minister. All the Sarpanchs of the district were invited for this two-day training programme. Trainers Kavita Vare, Savita Pandey, Vishal Chaudhary and Satish Ugle trained the Sarpanchs and Extension Officers present in the dialogue programme.