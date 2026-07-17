Jalgaon: ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ Is A National Mission For Every Youth, Says Mayor Deepmala Kale |

Jalgaon: "Viksit Bharat 2047 is not merely the dream of the government but a national mission for every young man and woman. The future of India depends on a generation that is knowledgeable, skilled, disciplined, honest and socially responsible," said Jalgaon Mayor Deepmala Kale while addressing the valedictory ceremony of the university-level Vice-Chancellor's Youth Inspiration Camp 2026 organised by the National Service Scheme (NSS) of Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University.

Speaking as the chief guest, Mayor Kale said education should go beyond academics and help students develop qualities such as environmental awareness, patriotism, sensitivity, service to society and strong moral values. She urged young people to lead a healthy and addiction-free lifestyle, use technology responsibly and actively contribute to nation-building. "Today's NSS volunteers will become tomorrow's responsible citizens, capable leaders and builders of a developed India," she said.

The programme was held on Thursday evening under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof. V.L. Maheshwari.

In his presidential address, Prof. Maheshwari praised the volunteers for their dedication and said the camp had helped students imbibe values such as dignity of labour, leadership, discipline, teamwork, environmental conservation and social responsibility.

Highlighting the importance of emerging technologies, he said fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), data science and robotics would play a vital role in shaping the future. He encouraged students to make full use of the university's laboratories, research facilities, skill development centres and academic resources to enhance their knowledge and compete globally.

Prof. Maheshwari also urged the youth to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 by promoting research, innovation and entrepreneurship that create meaningful social impact.

During the ceremony, Purushottam Bhosale of Gangamai College, Nagaon, and Vedika Bhosale of G.G. Khadse College, Muktainagar, were honoured as outstanding NSS volunteers. NSS Director Prof. Pravin Mahale presented the report on the activities conducted during the Youth Inspiration Camp.