Jalgaon: Video Of Youth’s Alleged Assault At Gram Sabha Goes Viral, Former Sarpanch Booked |WATCH

Jalgaon: Video Of Youth’s Alleged Assault At Gram Sabha Goes Viral, Former Sarpanch Booked |

Jalgaon: A former sarpanch allegedly assaulted a youth during a special Gram Sabha held on Gandhi Jayanti at Jargaon in Pachora taluka, after the youth raised a question about the lack of a fogging machine in the village. A video of the alleged assault has since circulated on social media. Police have registered a case against former sarpanch Sunil Patil and two others following a complaint.

According to Yuva Sena (UBT) leader Viraj Kavadia, the special Gram Sabha was organised to discuss development works, civic amenities and public grievances. During the meeting, a youth, R.N. Patil, questioned why the Gram Panchayat did not have a fogging machine despite the mosquito menace in the village. He also suggested that villagers could contribute funds to purchase one.

Although an administrator is currently overseeing the Gram Panchayat after the expiry of the sarpanch’s term, former sarpanch Sunil Patil was present at the meeting. According to the complaint and the account shared by Kavadia, Patil became angry following the question and allegedly assaulted the youth.

The incident was captured on video and later circulated on social media, prompting demands for action against the former sarpanch. Kavadia subsequently submitted a memorandum to the police seeking action.

Pachora police have registered a case against Sunil Patil and two of his relatives under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police took the two relatives into custody, while the former sarpanch was reportedly not traceable.

There have also been demands for action by the Zilla Parishad against the former sarpanch. Patil is associated with the Shinde faction and is reportedly a supporter of Pachora MLA Kishor Patil.