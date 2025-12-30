 Jalgaon: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan To Visit On 4th January; Administration Begins Preparations
Jalgaon: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan To Visit On 4th January; Administration Begins Preparations

In connection with this visit, District Collector Rohan Ghuge had organised a meeting with the heads of various departments regarding the preparations

Vijay Pathak
Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan | X - @MahaDGIPR

Jalgaon: The Vice President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan, has proposed a visit to Jalgaon on Sunday, January 4th. In connection with this visit, District Collector Rohan Ghuge had organised a meeting with the heads of various departments regarding the preparations.

In the meeting, District Collector Ghuge informed about the Vice President's visit. The Vice President will arrive at Jalgaon railway station by train at 6:00 AM on January 4th, after which he will proceed to the Ajanta Government Rest House. From there, he will depart for Ajanta, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, at 8:00 AM. He instructed all departments to determine their respective responsibilities and carry them out in a coordinated and planned manner for this visit.

Regarding the preparations for the visit, the police department should maintain adequate security in the railway station area and the city and properly plan the traffic management. The Jalgaon Municipal Corporation should immediately complete the repair of roads outside the railway station area, maintain cleanliness, remove encroachments, etc.

The railway administration should make detailed plans and take action regarding security arrangements, cleanliness, and traffic management in the railway station area. The National Highway Authority should immediately repair the roads, which are in disrepair.

The District Collector instructed that the district administration and the railway administration should work in mutual coordination. It was also stated that since the Vice President will be leaving for Ajanta, traffic will be stopped up to Ajanta.

The meeting was attended by District Superintendent of Police Dr Maheshwar Reddy, Deputy Conservator of Forests Ram Dhotre, Additional District Collector Dr Shrimant Harkar, Resident Deputy Collector Vaishali Chavan, and officials from the concerned departments, including Railways, Police, Public Works Department, National Highway, Jalgaon Municipal Corporation, Public Health Department, Electricity Distribution Company, and Food and Drug Administration.

