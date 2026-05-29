Jalgaon: Veteran BJP Workers Upset Over Possible Ticket For Congress Turncoat In Council Polls | Representative Image

Jalgaon: Discontent is growing among veteran BJP workers in Jalgaon ahead of the upcoming Legislative Council election for the Local Self-Government Constituencies, amid strong speculation that the party may field a leader who joined the BJP from the Congress only two years ago.

According to party sources, the BJP is expected to contest the Jalgaon Legislative Council seat, and the official announcement of the candidate could be made soon. However, the possibility of giving the ticket to a recent entrant instead of a long-serving party worker has reportedly angered loyal BJP cadres across the district.

Senior party workers have questioned why experienced and committed BJP members are being overlooked despite years of service to the organisation. Many workers have openly expressed that the nomination should go to a loyal and veteran BJP leader rather than what they described as an “imported” candidate.

The resentment among cadres is reportedly linked to earlier decisions taken during the Municipal Corporation elections, when several senior workers were sidelined to accommodate newcomers in an attempt to strengthen the party politically. Many workers believe a similar pattern is now being repeated in the Legislative Council election.

Party insiders claim that the leader who joined the BJP from Congress had entered the party on the understanding that no major post or ticket would be sought immediately. This has further intensified dissatisfaction among local workers, with some questioning whether long-time cadres are only expected to work during elections without being given opportunities.

Within the BJP, it is widely believed that the final decision regarding the ticket distribution will depend on senior minister Girish Mahajan. Sources indicate that the candidate recommended by him is likely to receive the party nomination.

Meanwhile, several names from within the BJP are also being discussed by party workers and local supporters. Amol Shinde, who had put up a strong fight against the Shiv Sena’s Shinde faction in the Pachora Assembly constituency, is considered close to Girish Mahajan. Many BJP workers feel he should be given an opportunity in the Legislative Council election.

Similarly, supporters of Nandkishore Mahajan in the Raver constituency have started campaigning in his favour, citing his efforts in strengthening the BJP organisation in the region. Dr Rajendra Phauke, National President of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign, is also reportedly interested in securing a Legislative Council seat.

The growing dissatisfaction within the BJP has triggered discussions within political circles in Jalgaon. Several workers have warned that ignoring veteran party cadres could prove politically costly for the party in the future.