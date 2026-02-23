Jalgaon: Union Minister Of State Raksha Khadse Reviews District Development Works At Disha Meeting | Sourced

Jalgaon: In the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) meeting held at the District Collector's Office today, Union Minister of State for Youth Welfare and Sports Raksha Khadse reviewed in detail the completed and ongoing works under various schemes of the Central Government and laid special emphasis on coordination, transparency and participation of public representatives for the speed of development works.

On this occasion, MP Smita Wagh; Mayor Deepmala Kale; Deputy Mayor Manoj Chaudhary; District Collector Rohan Ghuge; Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Minal Karanwal, Municipal Commissioner Dnyaneshwar Dhere; Sub-Forest Conservator Jamir Sheikh; Ram Dhotre; as well as the mayors of Bhusawal, Raver, Nashirbad, Faispur, and Varangaon were present.

Union Minister of State for Sports Smt. Raksha Khadse instructed the concerned officers to complete the proposed works under various schemes of the Railway Department and the Central Government in a coordinated manner, keeping in mind the interests of the general public and farmers, and to understand their problems and complete the work within the stipulated time.

In this meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the projects being carried out by the Central Railway Department in the district. She reviewed the work of important projects like Amrit Bharat, One Station-One Product, etc. It is necessary to follow safety norms and complete the work considering the local conditions, and she also instructed the railway officers regarding the repair of joint elements of railway bridges in some places. In the meeting, Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse took a detailed review of the schemes of the Railways, National Highways, Airport Authority, Mahavitaran, Jaljeevan Mission, GramSadak Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Agriculture, Health and Education Departments.

Considering the participation of the Central and State Government funds, discussions should be held with the MPs of the district regarding the work of various schemes. She also said that it is necessary to invite both MPs and MLAs as per protocol during the inauguration of the works. He also clarified that while preparing the proposals for the works, a report should be prepared after discussing them with the public representatives so that the works are completed on time through coordination. MP Smita Wagh instructed the officers of the Public Works Department to immediately complete the pending works related to the expansion of Jalgaon Airport.

District Collector Rohan Ghuge gave information through a presentation on various development works completed and ongoing under various schemes of the Central Government. Special emphasis was laid on coordination, transparency and participation of public representatives for the speed of development works in the meeting.

The heads of all the concerned departments, tehsildars, and municipal chief officers were present in the meeting.