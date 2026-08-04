Jalgaon: UGC Approves Online Education Centre At North Maharashtra University; Two Distance PG Courses From 2026-27 | Sourced

Jalgaon: Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University (KBCNMU) has received approval from the University Grants Commission's Distance Education Bureau (UGC-DEB) to establish a Centre for Distance and Online Education, marking a major step towards expanding access to higher education in the Khandesh region.

Following the approval, the university will introduce two postgraduate programmes—M.A. in History and M.A. in Defence and Strategic Studies—through the distance learning mode from the 2026-27 academic year. The courses aim to make postgraduate education more accessible, especially for students from rural, remote and tribal areas.

The programmes have been designed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and will benefit students who are unable to pursue regular education due to financial, geographical or personal constraints. They are also expected to help working professionals, homemakers and individuals looking to continue their education without leaving their jobs.

Students enrolled in these programmes will also benefit from the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) and the multiple entry-exit system under NEP 2020. This will allow them to securely store their academic credits digitally and use them for future educational opportunities.

University officials said that the UGC approval ensures the distance education degrees will have the same recognition and validity for employment and higher studies as regular degrees. The initiative is also expected to encourage those who had discontinued their education to resume their studies through a flexible learning system.