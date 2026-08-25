Jalgaon: UBT Women’s Wing Serves Sugar-Free Tea In Protest Against Rising Sugar Prices |

Jalgaon: Protesting the recent rise in sugar prices, the women’s wing of the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena staged a unique demonstration outside the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation on Monday. The protesters prepared sugar-free tea and served it to citizens and party workers to highlight the impact of rising sugar prices on household budgets.

The protesters said sugar prices have climbed to around ₹80 per kg in recent days and could rise further ahead of Diwali. They claimed the increase has also pushed up tea prices at roadside stalls by around ₹5 per cup, adding to the burden on consumers.

With sugar becoming more expensive, tea lovers are increasingly opting for jaggery instead. Signs offering jaggery tea have reportedly become common at roadside tea stalls in the city.

The UBT women’s wing criticised the government over the price rise and said the increase was making everyday expenses difficult for ordinary families. Through the sugar-free tea protest, the participants sought to draw attention to the impact of rising prices on the common man.

The protest was held under the leadership of UBT City Chief Sharad Tayade. Women's Wing Chief Manisha Patil, Gayatri Sonawane, Nata Sangole, Parvata Bhil, Piyush Gandhi, Ganesh Gaikwad, Prashant Suralkar and Kiran Bhavsar were among those present.