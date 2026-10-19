Jalgaon: UBT Leader Kulbhushan Patil Demands MLA Suresh Bhole’s Resignation Over Civic Issues |

Jalgaon: If MLA Suresh Bhole is unable to resolve the problems facing Jalgaon city, he should resign, said Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) district president Kulbhushan Patil at a press conference.

Patil alleged that Bhole had no control over the Municipal Corporation administration or the corporators and appeared helpless in addressing the city's problems.

Shiv Sena (UBT) City Chief Sharad Tayade and Women's District President Manisha Patil were also present at the press conference.

Patil said not a single parallel road (service road) in the city had been completed, yet contracts for road works were being awarded, allegedly to facilitate the collection of commissions.

He further alleged that the Municipal Corporation was losing revenue because the issue of valuation of commercial units whose lease terms had expired remained unresolved.

Patil criticised the state of sanitation, drinking water supply and streetlighting in Jalgaon. He alleged that the city's sanitation system was in a deplorable condition, the drinking water supply was in disarray and streetlights across the city were not functioning.

He said the Municipal Corporation had failed to address these and several other pressing civic issues.

Referring to statements made by Bhole at a press conference on Saturday, Patil claimed that the MLA's remarks reflected his lack of control over the municipal administration and corporators.

He reiterated that Bhole should resign if he was unable to resolve the city's problems.

Questions raised over pipeline theft

Patil also raised questions about the theft of sections of a water supply pipeline that had earlier served Jalgaon city.

He said the city's water supply had been curtailed amid drought-like conditions. Earlier, Jalgaon received water from the Girna pumping station, but the supply was subsequently shifted to the Waghur Dam project.

According to Patil, the Municipal Corporation discontinued the Girna water supply after the Waghur project became operational.

He alleged that sections of the Girna pipeline were stolen while the supply remained suspended. A case was registered in connection with the theft.

Patil further alleged that individuals implicated in the pipeline theft case subsequently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the municipal elections and were given tickets to contest as corporators.

Questioning the decision to admit these individuals into the party, Patil asked whether they had been put through a "washing machine" to be "cleansed".

He said he would continue to pursue the matter.