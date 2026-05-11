Jalgaon: Two Police Personnel Suspended For Negligence And Indiscipline During Guard Duty | Sourced

Jalgaon: Two police constables attached to the Police Headquarters in Jalgaon have been suspended with immediate effect for alleged negligence in duty and serious indiscipline. The suspension orders were issued by the Superintendent of Police after a surprise inspection revealed major lapses in security arrangements at the Superintendent of Police’s bungalow.

According to officials, a Reserve Police Inspector from the Police Headquarters conducted a surprise inspection of the guard duty on May 8, 2026, at around 9:20 pm. During the inspection, constables Sambhaji Nibaji Patil and Pradip Bhagatsingh Rajput, who were deployed on guard duty, were allegedly found absent from their assigned posts.

Officials stated that the matter became more serious after three SLR rifles kept inside the guard room were allegedly found unattended without proper security arrangements. The rifles, identified by Butt Numbers 82, 262 and 882, were reportedly lying abandoned without ammunition or supervision.

The police administration stated that remaining absent from duty at such a sensitive location and failing to secure official firearms amounted to a serious breach of discipline and violation of Rule 3 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979.

Considering the gravity of the incident, the Superintendent of Police ordered the immediate suspension of both constables from government service. During the suspension period, both personnel will remain attached to Police Headquarters, Jalgaon, and have been barred from leaving the headquarters limits without prior permission.

Meanwhile, acting on confidential information received under the limits of Jamner Police Station regarding alleged online betting on IPL cricket matches, police also conducted a raid at a house located on Hivarkheda Road in Jamner as part of a separate operation.