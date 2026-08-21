Jalgaon: Traffic Police Register 7,105 Cases, Collect ₹52.45 Lakh In Fines |

Jalgaon: The Jalgaon district police have registered 7,105 cases and collected ₹52.45 lakh in fines during a special traffic enforcement drive aimed at curbing violations and dangerous driving across the district.

The campaign was conducted under the direction of Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare. Police stations, outposts, three traffic branches and the Highway Safety Squad took part in the drive. Sub-divisional police officers also monitored the campaign in their respective areas.

The drive was launched after police observed continued violations of traffic rules despite regular awareness programmes. Officials said such violations not only disrupt traffic but can also result in serious accidents and loss of life.

Helmetless riding was the most common violation, with 853 cases registered. This was followed by 559 cases of triple-riding and 541 cases of illegal parking.

Police also registered 120 cases of using mobile phones while driving, 197 violations near schools and colleges, 58 cases involving underage driving and 49 signal violations. A total of 134 cases were registered under Sections 66/192 of the Motor Vehicles Act, while 2,854 cases involved other violations under the Act.

The district police registered 5,670 cases during the campaign and collected ₹39.70 lakh in fines. The Highway Safety Squad registered another 1,435 cases and collected ₹12.75 lakh.

Together, the two enforcement teams recorded 7,105 violations and collected ₹52,45,550 in fines.

Police said the district-wide drive was the first comprehensive campaign of its kind and was aimed at encouraging motorists to follow traffic rules and improving road safety.

Officials also appealed to motorists to wear helmets, avoid triple-riding, follow traffic signals, refrain from using mobile phones while driving and ensure that minors do not operate vehicles.