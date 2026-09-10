Jalgaon: Traditional Pola Festival Celebrated With Tribal Dance, Grand Bull Procession At Jain Hills |

Jalgaon: Traditional tribal Holi dance, thrilling Mallakhamb demonstrations, spontaneous Pavari dance by farmhands, a Lezim performance invoking Lord Ganesha by Anubhuti School students and a grand musical procession of decorated bulls marked the celebration of the Pola festival at Jain Hills.

Bhavarlalji Jain, Founder-Chairman of Jain Irrigation, had initiated the tradition of celebrating Pola in an authentic manner. The objective behind the initiative was to ensure that while embracing modernity, the younger generation remains connected with India’s rich agricultural heritage and culture. The festival also aims to provide people with firsthand experience of these traditions and help them understand the importance of bulls in agrarian life.

Accordingly, Pola was celebrated at Jain Hills, where bulls were decorated with colourful ornaments, attractive jhuls (decorative covers) and traditional accessories. A grand musical procession featuring the bulls was later taken out amid the beats of dhol-tasha and other traditional instruments.

The festival was inaugurated with the hoisting of a white flag by dignitaries, including Dr Vijay Maheshwari and Ashok Jain.

Dances by farmhands in traditional attire, vibrant performances by tribal community members and Mallakhamb demonstrations added colour to the celebrations. A traditional Holi dance performed by 35 tribal members from the forest region of Toranmal in Nandurbar district attracted the audience’s attention. The performance offered a glimpse of tribal folk culture and highlighted the confluence of tradition, agrarian culture, folk art and modern education.

Jain Irrigation’s agriculture division operates across various locations, and the company has continued the tradition of honouring those who work in the fields throughout the year.

All Saaldargadis (permanent farmhands) of Jain Irrigation were honoured along with their spouses and presented gifts. The practice, initiated by the company’s Joint Managing Director Atul Jain, also includes awarding cash prizes to farmhands who break the ceremonial Pola earthen pot. This year, cash prizes of ₹20,000 were distributed by dignitaries present at the event.

Kishore Kulkarni anchored the programme.

Those present included Prof Dr Vijay Maheshwari, Vice-Chancellor of Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University; Deepmala Kale, Mayor of Jalgaon; Ashok Jain, Chairman of Jain Irrigation; Atul Jain, Managing Director; Dr S T Ingle, Pro-Vice-Chancellor; Dr Vinod Patil, Registrar; Jnanpith Awardee Damodar Mauzo; Rajendra Mayur; Manoj Chaudhary, Deputy Mayor; Dr Somdev Sharma, Dean of the University of Horticulture, Himachal Pradesh; Dr Ramchandra Gunjate, international mango expert; Dr Milind Ladaniya, citrus fruit researcher; Dr Jaywant Nagulkar; Dr Kalyani Nagulkar; and Tanishka Chaudhary from Jaipur.