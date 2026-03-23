Jalgaon To Host Two-Day Book Festival ‘Granthotsav’ Celebrating Literature And Culture | FPJ File Photo

Jalgaon: The ‘Jalgaon Granthotsav 2026’ (Book Festival) will be held on March 24 and 25. The event is jointly organised by the District Library Officer’s Office, Jalgaon, under the State Government’s Department of Higher and Technical Education, and the Vallabhdas Walji Library.

The two-day festival will include book exhibitions, book sales, seminars, and cultural programs. Citizens can visit the festival between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM. Entry is free for all.

The festival will be inaugurated on Tuesday, March 24, at 11:00 AM. The event will be presided over by Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil. Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan will chair the function. Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse, State Minister Chandrakant Patil, and Minister Sanjay Savkare will attend as chief guests.

On the first day, a seminar on “The Evolving Reading Culture in Changing Times” will be held. Cultural programs are also scheduled in the evening.

On the second day, March 25, a seminar on “AI and the Marathi Language” will take place. The session will discuss technology and its impact on the Marathi language. A poet’s meet and other cultural programs are also planned.

The festival will be held at the V.W. Library on Station Road. Library Officer Chandrashekhar Thakur has appealed to citizens to attend in large numbers and take part in the event.