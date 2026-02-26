Jalgaon To Host 5th International Devgiri Short Film Festival On Feb 28 & March 1 | Sourced

Jalgaon: Preparations are in full swing for the 5th International Devgiri Short Film Festival, jointly organised by the Ajanta Film Society and Kanha Lalit Kala Kendra. The two-day festival will be held on Saturday, 28 February, and Sunday, 1 March, in Jalgaon.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Jayendra Lekurwale, Chairman of the Film Festival Organising Committee, said the festival will feature a diverse range of programmes aimed at promoting meaningful cinema and encouraging budding filmmakers. The event will include film exhibitions, short film screenings, masterclasses by industry experts, seminars, open forums for interactive discussions, and touring talkies.

He added that the festival aims to provide a platform for creative expression while fostering dialogue between filmmakers, critics and cinema enthusiasts. Organisers are expecting participation from artists, students and film lovers from across the region, making it a significant cultural event for Jalgaon.

On this occasion, Shashikant Vadodkar of Kanha Lalit Kala Kendra; Vineet Joshi, president of Ajanta Film Society; treasurer Dr Sanjay Hande; Saviv Dr Suchitra Londhe; Chitra Sadhana Prant Coordinator Kiran Sohale; and Dr Shraddha Shukla were present.

This is the 5th year of the festival, and short films, documentaries, campus films and children's films from 20 states across the country and abroad have participated in this festival. Jayendra Lekurwale said that after examining them through expert judges, the selected 80 short films will be officially screened in this two-day festival. 300 young filmmakers from across the country are coming to Jalgaon on this occasion. Lekurwale said that Jalgaonkars will get a feast of quality short films and documentaries on various subjects. The area where the festival is being held has been named Dadasaheb Chitra Nagri, and the screening halls have been named after actor Dharmendra Deol, actress Sandhya Shantaram, and actress Priya Marathe.

In these two days, there will be a master class by actor Yogesh Soman and director Atul Gangwar on Abhijit Gokhale's film and social awareness, actor Manoj Joshi's transition from theatre to the film industry, and the film production process – challenges and opportunities.

On Saturday evening, the inauguration ceremony will be held in the presence of Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil, Jain Industry Group President Ashok Jain and Suresh Bhel. At this time, actor Manoj Joshi will be awarded this year's highly prestigious Devagiri Chitratapasvi Purakkar. On Sunday evening, the festival will be concluded in the presence of the state's Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare. On this occasion, this year's Chitragaurav Purakkar will be awarded to Aaroh Velankar and actress Surbhi Hande, informed Vineet Joshi.