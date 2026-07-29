Jalgaon: Tiger Corridor Remains Unprotected Despite Confirmed Tiger Presence | Sourced

Jalgaon: Following the confirmed presence of tigers in Jalgaon district, a crucial wildlife corridor connecting the Melghat, Yaval, and Aner sanctuaries has remained neglected for twelve years due to the Forest Department's apathy; consequently, the state government and administration have completely failed to provide the tigers with their rightful habitat.



A recent census in the Charthana-Vadhoda forest area of Jalgaon district recorded tiger sightings, and the region sees the movement of seven to eight tigers. Banana plantations along the banks of the Tapi River have become breeding grounds for these tigers. Despite this, no concrete steps have been taken to ensure the safety of the tigers in the area; even though the district has three ministers, they appear indifferent to the gravity of the situation.

There is an established tiger movement route extending from the Melghat Sanctuary in Amravati district, through the Ambabarwa Sanctuary in Buldhana district, via Dolarkheda and Vadhoda in Jalgaon district's Muktainagar taluka, through the Yaval Sanctuary, Chinchmani, and Aner Dam, and onwards via Toranmal directly to the Shoolpaneshwar Sanctuary in Gujarat—a route that existed long before human settlements were established.

Read Also Nashik's Sarvesh Kushare Makes History With Commonwealth Silver



Today, there is an urgent need for independent mapping and stripe-pattern identification of these tigers, yet this has not been done. Efforts regarding the conservation, genetic study, and tracking of tiger movements in the district have stalled; this government apathy has raised serious concerns about the protection of the Satpuda Tiger Corridor. The Muktai-Bhavani corridor is a vital wildlife link connecting the Melghat, Yaval, and Aner sanctuaries. Although the Cabinet granted in-principle approval on June 6, 2022, to designate an area of 122.74 sq. km as a sanctuary, the final notification has yet to be issued.

Local wildlife conservation organisations are actively campaigning for this notification. Despite demands to grant sanctuary status to the Dolarkheda, Charthana, and Vadhoda forest areas following the confirmed presence of tigers there, the Forest Department has remained unresponsive. The issue regarding the corridor remains unresolved due to the lack of a final notification, reflecting the indifference of both the State Government and the Forest Department. Yet, amidst this situation, the Forest Department observed 'Tiger Day' today with slogans calling for tiger conservation.