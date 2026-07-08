Jalgaon: Three Teenagers Drown In Amalner Quarry While Attempting To Take A Selfie | Sourced

Jalgaon: The craze for taking selfies is currently widespread among the youth, but the urge to capture that perfect shot can often prove fatal—a fact tragically demonstrated in Amalner on Tuesday. Three friends lost their lives in a 30-foot-deep quarry after one of them slipped while trying to take a selfie; as the others attempted to steady him, they too fell in.



Around 5 PM on Tuesday in Amalner, three friends—Manav Ratnani (14), Kartik Udhwani (14), and Dinesh Panjwani (17)—visited a quarry located on the Chopda Road. They waded through the water to reach an elevated, island-like patch of land within the quarry. While they were taking a selfie there, one of them slipped. A second friend grabbed his hand to steady him but began to slip as well, prompting the third friend to grab hold of them.

Read Also Relentless Rain Batters Nashik; Godavari River Swells As Roads Are Damaged And Train Services Hit

Consequently, all three plunged into the 30-foot-deep water and drowned. A rickshaw driver witnessed the incident and rushed to the quarry. Upon being alerted, the police and local residents arrived at the scene and retrieved the three boys, but by then, all of them had already died. The police conducted an inquest into the incident, which has left the town of Amalner in a state of shock and grief.