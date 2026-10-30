Jalgaon: Three Candidates Elected Unopposed As 402 Nominations Filed For District Bank Polls | AI

Jalgaon: A total of 402 nomination forms were filed by the final deadline on Friday for the Jalgaon District Cooperative Central Bank election, scheduled for Nov 29 to elect 21 directors.

The announcement of the election has generated considerable political activity, with parties gearing up for a keenly contested electoral battle.

A record 768 nomination forms were sold for the 21 director seats. By the close of nominations, 402 candidates had submitted their papers to the Returning Officer.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on Nov 2, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until Nov 17. The final list of candidates will become clear after the withdrawal deadline.

Voting is scheduled for Nov 29, followed by counting of votes on Nov 30.

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Three Candidates Set to Be Elected Unopposed

Although the election is expected to witness intense competition, three candidates are set to be elected unopposed as they were the only ones to file nominations for their respective seats.

They are Mrunal Amol Patil, wife of Erandol MLA Amol Patil, from the Erandol constituency; Nalini Chimanrao Patil from the Parola constituency; and Rajani Savkare, wife of Minister Sanjay Savkare, from the Bhusawal constituency.

Their unopposed election is subject to the completion of the scrutiny and withdrawal process.

Returning Officer Appointed

Manoj Chaudhari, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies from Dhule, has been appointed Returning Officer for the district bank election.

Vishal Thakur, Assistant Registrar for Erandol, and D. V. Patil from Jalgaon have been appointed Assistant Returning Officers.