Jalgaon: Thieves Use 'Oil Leak' Trick To Steal ₹12.5 Lakh From Trader's Car | AI

Jalgaon: A wholesale fruit trader was duped of ₹12.50 lakh in cash after unidentified thieves used an "oil leak" ruse to distract him in Ganpati Nagar area of Jalgaon city on Monday night. Police have registered a case against four unidentified persons and launched an investigation.

According to the police, the victim, Anil Omprakash Mandhan (44), runs a wholesale fruit business at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in MIDC. After collecting ₹13 lakh in cash from traders during the day, he kept aside ₹50,000 and placed the remaining ₹12.50 lakh in a bag, which he left on the back seat of his car.

When Mandhan reached his residence and was parking the vehicle, an unidentified man approached him and claimed that oil was leaking from the car and smoke was coming out. Believing the warning, Mandhan stepped out to inspect the vehicle.

Taking advantage of the distraction, another accused opened the rear door of the car, picked up the bag containing the cash, and fled. Mandhan immediately tried to chase the suspects, but they escaped on a motorcycle. According to his complaint, two more persons were involved in the theft and also fled from the spot.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against four unidentified accused. Efforts are underway to identify and trace the suspects.