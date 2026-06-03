Jalgaon: Taluka-Level Coordination Meetings Launched To Strengthen Nipun Bharat Abhiyan | Sourced

Jalgaon: In a bid to accelerate the implementation of the Nipun Bharat Abhiyan and improve learning outcomes in government schools, the Jalgaon Zilla Parishad has launched taluka-level coordination meetings involving school principals, cluster heads, and teachers. The initiative, conceptualised by Chief Executive Officer Karishma Nair, aims to strengthen communication within the Education Department and ensure the effective execution of the programme.

The Nipun Bharat Abhiyan focuses on equipping every student with foundational literacy and numeracy skills. Through these meetings, education officials are engaging directly with teachers and school heads to discuss strategies for improving student learning, classroom practices, attendance, and overall academic performance.

The discussions also focus on innovative teaching methods, school-level challenges, and measures required to enhance the quality of education. Officials believe that direct interaction at the taluka level is helping build teachers' confidence and encouraging greater participation in the educational process.

The Zilla Parishad administration has been consistently working towards improving the quality of education in rural schools and strengthening the district's performance under the Nipun Bharat Abhiyan. The initiative is expected to create a more coordinated and result-oriented approach across schools.

Chief Executive Officer Karishma Nair stressed the importance of cooperation among teachers, parents, and the administration in shaping students' futures. She reiterated the administration's commitment to ensuring that every child attains proficiency in foundational learning and directed the Education Department to further strengthen its efforts.

The initiative has generated a positive response within the education sector, with many viewing it as a significant step towards improving learning standards and supporting the overall development of students in Zilla Parishad schools.

As part of the programme, coordination meetings were held in Parola and Erandol on Tuesday, followed by sessions in Bodwad and Jamner on Wednesday. Education Officer Nilesh Patil, Block Education Officers, Cluster Heads, Headmasters, and other education department officials participated in the meetings.