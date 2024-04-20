Jalgaon: 'Tabula Rasa' Initiative To Encourage Young Voters

File Photo

The role of youth in nation-building is unique, so the participation of young voters in the electoral process is essential for a democratic nation. Collector and District Election Officer Ayush Prasad appealed to the students to encourage their close friends and relatives to vote during the 'Tabula Rasa' activity organised in the Adhi Sabha hall of Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhary Uttar Maharashtra University. He stated that the concept of 'Tabula Rasa' is what inspires this thinking.

In very simple words, 'Tabula Rasa' means a blank slate. The philosophy behind this underlines the fact that any person is born blank. Then, his or her thinking is shaped by the social environment, experiences he or she is in, and creates a perception of the world. The idea of that thinking is 'Tabula Rasa', where a novice is given a clean white paper and is asked to write down whatever is in his or her head at that moment, inspiring that person to think and write or draw about the thoughts which come to him or her. That thought is called 'freedom', which has been given to us by democracy while casting our vote, as expressed by Collector Ayush Prasad. During this programme, students followed this concept of 'Tabula Rasa' and expressed themselves.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. V. L. Maheshwari, while guiding the students, urged them to vote to fulfil their duty towards the country and not consider the polling day as a holiday. Youth have got a golden opportunity to play an important role in the voting process, he said. Mr. Vinod Patil (Registrar), Mr. Aniket Patil (Deputy Chief Executive Officer), along with a large number of students, were present during the programme.