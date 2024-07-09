 Jalgaon: Students Mobilise to Reforest Satpura on Madhukarrao Chaudhary Memorial Day
Satpuda was famous for its dense vegetation, covered with various medicinal and rare trees, which supported a large number of wild animals and bird species.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 02:09 PM IST
Satpuda, once rich in various types of trees, has become barren due to extensive deforestation by humans, severely impacting the environment. Celebrating the 14th memorial day of the late Madhukarrao Chaudhary, students from various schools in Raver Taluka planted hundreds of trees on Sheri Naka hill as a tribute to him.

Satpuda was famous for its dense vegetation, covered with various medicinal and rare trees, which supported a large number of wild animals and bird species. However, due to human-initiated deforestation, Satpuda gradually deteriorated. Hundreds of acres of forest were cut down, and despite environmentalists raising concerns, the issue was not taken seriously. Instead, forest encroachers were given shelter.

The late Madhukarrao Chaudhary started implementing the concept of a green Satpuda to save the forest and maintain environmental balance. To realise this dream, Satapuda Vikas Mandal in Raver Taluka, located in the Satpuda forest, began implementing the Green Satpuda concept last year.

To celebrate Madhukarrao Chaudhary's memorial day in the Satpuda forest, students from NV Nandrekar Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Gurukul Madhyamik Vidyalaya, and LN Patil Ashram Shala planted 500 different types of trees, including neem, tamarind, banyan, peepal and sheesham.

