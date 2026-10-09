Jalgaon: Students Guided On Competitive Exams, Career Opportunities Under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan | AI

Jalgaon: The Social Welfare Department is implementing various initiatives from Sept 17 to Oct 17, 2026, under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' (Service Pledge Campaign), under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare Yogesh Patil. As part of the campaign, a career guidance lecture for students was organised in Jalgaon through the joint efforts of the District Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare and the Government Hostel for Backward Class Students.

Pramod Rane-Rajput, the newly appointed Research Officer at the District Caste Scrutiny Office in Dhule, guided the students during the event. He spoke in detail about preparing for various competitive examinations, the importance of consistency in studies, time management, effective study planning and making the best use of available educational and professional opportunities.

He emphasised that students must define their goals and make persistent efforts to achieve them. He said success in competitive examinations could be attained through proper planning, hard work and self-confidence.

The session provided students with insights into competitive exam preparation and various career opportunities. Attendees noted that the programme helped boost their motivation and self-confidence regarding their studies.

Hostel student Roshni Chavan anchored the event, while Mahendra Patil proposed the vote of thanks. Senior Social Welfare Inspector Ajay Thakur, Warden Nikhil Mahajan and Satish Sonawane, along with a large number of Social Welfare Department officials, staff and students, were present at the event.