 Jalgaon: Stormy Fight Between Two Policemen Over Duty Posting, Both Suspended
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneJalgaon: Stormy Fight Between Two Policemen Over Duty Posting, Both Suspended

Jalgaon: Stormy Fight Between Two Policemen Over Duty Posting, Both Suspended

According to the initial information received, the incident took place on Saturday, February 14, in the Hated-Anwarde Shivar area under Chopda Rural Police Station. Shashikant Pardhi and Rakesh Patil had been in a dispute over duty posting for some time. There was a dispute between the two for a few days due to duty allocation, attendance record and internal affairs

Vijay PathakUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
Jalgaon: Stormy Fight Between Two Policemen Over Duty Posting, Both Suspended | Sourced

Jalgaon: A shocking incident that will shame the police department has taken place under Chopda Rural Police Station. An argument broke out between two police personnel at Chopda Rural Police Station over duty posting, which led to a stormy fight between the two. Both were injured and are undergoing treatment at Dhule Hospital. Now both of them have been suspended by the police administration.

According to the initial information received, the incident took place on Saturday, February 14, in the Hated-Anwarde Shivar area under Chopda Rural Police Station. Shashikant Pardhi and Rakesh Patil had been in a dispute over duty posting for some time. There was a dispute between the two for a few days due to duty allocation, attendance record and internal affairs. When they met in the Hated-Anwarde Shivar area, the already ongoing dispute turned into a fierce fight.

Read Also
Pune VIDEO: Angry Villagers Protest After 21-Year-Old Woman Abducted In Front Of Family Members In...
article-image

Both police personnel were injured in the fight. Rakesh Patil's left hand and head were seriously injured in the fight. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dhule. While Shashikant Pardhi was severely beaten on the head and is being treated at a private hospital in Chopda.

. This incident has created a stir in the police force, and an investigation into the incident was underway by senior police officers. After the investigation into the incident was completed, both the police personnel have been suspended in this case and a case has been registered at the Chopda Rural Police Station under Section 194/2 of the Indian Penal Code, Chopda Rural Police Inspector Mahesh Tak has informed. The suspension action has created a stir in the police force.

FPJ Shorts
India Must Lead Climate Innovation, Says Hillary Clinton at Mumbai Climate Week
India Must Lead Climate Innovation, Says Hillary Clinton at Mumbai Climate Week
Abhishek Sharma Wears Mohammed Siraj's Jersey To Break Jinx; Fails, Scores Third Consecutive Duck In T20 WC26| VIDEO
Abhishek Sharma Wears Mohammed Siraj's Jersey To Break Jinx; Fails, Scores Third Consecutive Duck In T20 WC26| VIDEO
'Hateful & Communal': SP, AIMIM Leaders Condemn Maharashtra Govt's Decision To Scrap 5% Reservation For Muslims
'Hateful & Communal': SP, AIMIM Leaders Condemn Maharashtra Govt's Decision To Scrap 5% Reservation For Muslims
Mumbai: Air Quality Measuring Devices Installed In 1952 Out Of 2224 Construction Locations, Says Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde
Mumbai: Air Quality Measuring Devices Installed In 1952 Out Of 2224 Construction Locations, Says Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Shiv Sena City Politics: Sanjay Shirsat Loses Ground As Kishor Nagare...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Shiv Sena City Politics: Sanjay Shirsat Loses Ground As Kishor Nagare...
Nashik: Students, Youth Urged to Lead Fight for Original Nashik–Pune High-Speed Rail Route, Says...
Nashik: Students, Youth Urged to Lead Fight for Original Nashik–Pune High-Speed Rail Route, Says...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Accident Blackspots To Go Online: District Collector Deelip Swami Orders...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Accident Blackspots To Go Online: District Collector Deelip Swami Orders...
Pune Hosts Central Groundwater Board (CGWB) Workshop On National Aquifer Mapping And Groundwater...
Pune Hosts Central Groundwater Board (CGWB) Workshop On National Aquifer Mapping And Groundwater...
From Torna To Pratapgad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Witnesses The Living Legacy Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj...
From Torna To Pratapgad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Witnesses The Living Legacy Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj...