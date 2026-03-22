Jalgaon: State To Replace ‘Water Awareness Week’ With Fortnight; No Events On World Water Day | Sourced

Jalgaon: Since 2016, the State Government's Water Resources Department has been observing a 'Water Awareness Week' to foster water consciousness among citizens. However, having realised that this duration is insufficient for effective water awareness campaigns, the department has issued orders effective from this year (2026) to discontinue the observance of the 'Week'. Instead, indications have been given that a 'fortnight' (two-week period) will be observed. The Water Resources Department is currently planning to celebrate this 'Water Awareness Fortnight' in April this year; it has been stated that detailed orders regarding this matter will be issued shortly. Consequently, today, March 22nd, World Water Day, passed without any official programs or events taking place.

Coinciding with World Water Day on March 22nd, the State Government's Water Resources Department has, since 2016, been implementing 'Water Awareness Week' across state, district, and taluka levels during the period of March 16th to March 22nd. During this period, various water awareness initiatives were undertaken through all government and semi-government offices.

These activities, coordinated through the Tapi Irrigation Development Corporation, included 'Jaldindi' (water processions), water conservation pledges, dissemination of information on water saving, lectures by experts in schools and colleges, and the display of banners and posters at the village level, highlighting the importance of water conservation. To facilitate this, committees were constituted at both the Corporation level and the Superintending Engineer level to oversee the implementation of these programs.

The week-long observance traditionally commenced on its first day with a ceremonial event wherein water collected from various rivers within the corporation's jurisdiction was brought in distinct vessels and ceremoniously mingled together.

Although the Tapi Corporation had already completed all preparations for observing the 'Water Awareness Week' this year, instructions were received from the Water Resources Department to refrain from celebrating the week as originally planned. It was further communicated that plans were instead being formulated to observe a 'fortnight' in its place. Although the week-long observance did not take place in March, it is expected that a fortnight-long celebration will be held in April. Sources stated that a fortnight is now being planned, as the duration of a single week was deemed insufficient for raising water awareness.