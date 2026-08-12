Jalgaon: ST Bus Stolen From Jamner Bus Station, Abandoned After Tyre Puncture |WATCH VIDEO

Jalgaon: ST Bus Stolen From Jamner Bus Station, Abandoned After Tyre Puncture |

Jalgaon: An ST bus was allegedly stolen from the Jamner bus station late Sunday night but was later found abandoned near Shahapur after the vehicle's front tyre reportedly punctured.

The bus, bearing registration number MH 14 NE 4214, had arrived at Jamner from Jalgaon on Sunday night. The driver, Anil Koli, parked it at Platform No. 2 before leaving the station. According to the complaint, the keys were left in the ignition.

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At around 2:28 am, an unidentified person allegedly entered the bus, started it and drove away from the station towards Shahapur.

The journey came to an end when the bus's front tyre punctured on a bridge near Shahapur village. The person allegedly abandoned the bus at the spot and fled.

The theft came to light on Monday morning when the driver found that the bus was missing from the platform. A search was immediately launched, and the bus was traced using its GPS system. It was found near Shahapur.

The incident has raised questions over security arrangements at the Jamner bus station, particularly the practice of leaving the bus keys in the ignition after parking.

Jamner ST Bus Depot Manager Dinesh Naik has lodged a complaint with the Jamner police. The police have launched an investigation to identify and trace the person involved in the theft.