Jalgaon: Special Early-Morning Crackdown Against Irani Gang And Other Criminals In Bhusawal | Sourced

Jalgaon: The Jalgaon District Police conducted a special intensive operation on June 10 between 4 am and 9 am, targeting habitual offenders, the 'Irani Gang', and other criminal elements active in Bhusawal city and its surrounding areas. Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare stated that 99 accused persons were screened, 63 residences were searched, and 23 suspicious vehicles were seized during the drive.

Extensive police deployment, including the Riot Control Platoon (RCP), local police officers, and personnel, was made for the operation. The primary objective was to catch criminals off guard, establish effective control over criminal activities, and maintain law and order.

The Jalgaon Police launched the crackdown in response to rising hooliganism and the alleged reign of terror created by the 'Irani Gang' in Bhusawal. During the operation, the residences of 63 suspects and habitual offenders were searched. Authorities screened 99 accused persons and inspected 112 vehicles. Of these, 23 vehicles found under suspicious circumstances or without clear proof of ownership were brought to the police station for further inquiry.

Several individuals underwent verification, and their criminal backgrounds were checked. Police seized one country-made pistol along with a live cartridge, two swords, and one koyta (sickle). Consequently, four cases were registered under the Arms Act.

A wanted accused sought by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, was also taken into custody during the operation.

In addition, three raids were conducted on illicit country liquor dens near the city, resulting in the destruction of chemical materials worth ₹1.09 lakh.

The operation involved the Additional Superintendent of Police, Sub-Divisional Police Officers, 20 police officers, over 200 police personnel, and five RCP units.

Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare said that the Jalgaon District Police would continue to conduct such special operations regularly to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.