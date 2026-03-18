Jalgaon: Solar Energy Training Centre Launched, Experts Call It ‘Need Of The Hour’ | Sourced

Jalgaon: "In the future, solar energy will hold the largest share within the energy sector. However, to take this technology to every household, we will require a large number of skilled professionals. This centre will prove immensely useful in providing students with practical technical training rather than merely bookish knowledge because solar energy is, indeed, the need of the hour," asserted Prafulla Pathak (President, Solar Energy Society of India) while inaugurating the 'Solar Energy Technology Training Center' at the College of Engineering and Management (Autonomous), run by the Khandesh College Education Society.



Speaking on the occasion, Nandkumar Bendale, president of the Khandesh College Education Society, stated that by taking a significant step towards sustainable energy and skill development, students at the College of Engineering and Management will now have a golden opportunity to gain not only technical knowledge in the solar energy sector but also hands-on practical experience.

Following the inauguration, Pathak engaged in a direct interaction with the faculty members and students. He provided detailed information regarding startups in the solar energy sector, government schemes, and global career opportunities available in this field.

The training centre is set to offer technical modules covering aspects such as solar panel installation, maintenance, repair, and system designing. Speaking at the event, Principal Dr Sanjay Sugandhi remarked that through this centre, students would not merely acquire a degree; they would also gain the industry-relevant skills essential for the professional world. He expressed his hope that this initiative would serve to strengthen the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) campaign.



Prominent dignitaries present on this occasion included KCE Society President Nandkumar Bendale; Principal Dr Sanjay Bharambe; Dr Shama Saraf; entrepreneurs Yogesh Mundada and Shyam Agarwal; Prof. Sanjay Pavade (Director of the Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Skill Development Center); Dr K.B. Mahajan; and the college's Principal, Dr Sanjay Sugandhi.