Jalgaon: Social Work Students Urged To Promote Constitutional Values, Social Justice And Equality |

Jalgaon: Social work is not merely a medium for solving societal problems but an effective tool for upholding social justice, equality, human rights, and democratic values. It is essential for social work students to understand the fundamental values of the Indian Constitution and work towards taking them to the marginalised, vulnerable, and exploited sections of society, stated Nikhil Ranjankar.



A 'Social Work Fortnight' is being observed from August 9 to 23, jointly organised by the Loksevak Madhukarrao Chaudhari College of Social Work and the Maharashtra Social Work Educators Association. Nikhil Ranjankar was speaking as the keynote speaker at a special lecture on the 'Constitution Awareness Campaign' (Samvidhan Jaagar Abhiyan) held as part of this event. College Principal Dr Rakesh Chaudhary presided over the program.





In his address, Ranjankar noted that the Indian Constitution guarantees every citizen the fundamental values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. The Constitution is not just a legal document for governing the country but the foundation for a dignified life for every citizen. Therefore, disseminating knowledge about the Constitution and awareness of constitutional values to every segment of society is the need of the hour. Social workers play a crucial role in eliminating various forms of inequality, discrimination, injustice, exploitation, and deprivation in society. He emphasised that, particularly when working for the rights of women, children, persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and socially backward communities, it is essential to be aware of the rights granted by the Constitution.



It is the responsibility of every citizen to understand the concepts of Fundamental Rights, Fundamental Duties, and the Directive Principles of State Policy enshrined in the Indian Constitution. Along with rights, one must be conscious of duties and fulfil one's role as a responsible citizen within the democratic system. He also urged that the study of the Constitution within social work education should not remain merely a part of the syllabus but should become a vital component of the students' professional outlook.