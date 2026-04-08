Jalgaon: Social Equality Week Inaugurated, Officials Emphasise Dr Ambedkar’s Legacy | Sourced

Jalgaon: Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was a man of the era and the architect of modern India's creation. He was a distinguished jurist, economist, social reformer, and visionary leader. As the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, he laid the foundation of modern India based on the core values enshrined in the Constitution: democracy, liberty, social justice, equality, and fraternity.

Speaking at the inauguration of 'Social Equality Week,' Yogesh Patil, Assistant Commissioner of the Social Welfare Department (Jalgaon Division), asserted that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's immense contribution lies behind India's current trajectory toward becoming a global superpower. The week-long event was formally inaugurated by Rakesh Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner of the Caste Verification Committee; District Information Officer Ravindra Thakur was also present on this occasion.

Read Also Pune Doctor Duped Of ₹12.31 Crore In Online Trading Scam



Addressing the gathering, Rakesh Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner of the Caste Verification Committee, briefed journalists regarding the programs organised by the Social Welfare Department from April 8th to April 14th to mark the 'Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Social Equality Week.' He noted that a caste certificate is a mandatory requirement for students seeking admission to engineering or other allied professional courses after completing their 12th grade.

Often, discrepancies are found in these certificates, leaving students in a state of confusion. To prevent such confusion, a special 'Caste Verification Camp' has been organised during this 'Equality Week.' Deputy Commissioner Mahajan appealed to students to take full advantage of this camp and to rectify any errors found in their caste certificates by submitting the necessary supporting documents.

Furthermore, while speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Mahajan provided statistics regarding caste verification applications: during the year 2025-26, a total of 29,272 applications were received; of these, 27,367 applications have been successfully processed and disposed of, while 1,905 applications remain pending. While providing details regarding the programs organised this week, Yogesh Patil, Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare, announced that the year 2026 is being celebrated as the centenary year of the Mahad Chavdar Tale Satyagraha.

Read Also Pune Woman Paralysed After Water Slide Accident In Shirur's Morachi Chincholi

To mark this occasion, various events are being organized, including lectures on the Satyagraha at Chavdar Tale (Mahad) and the significance of human rights in that context, a women's gathering, a workshop on 'Margin Money' schemes, an awareness camp and gathering for senior citizens, and various other programs in observance of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.