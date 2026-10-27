Jalgaon: Six Cases Filed, Four Vehicles Seized In ₹64 Lakh Illegal Sand Transport Crackdown

Jalgaon: The Jalgaon District Police have launched a major crackdown on the illegal excavation and transportation of sand. In operations conducted in Kasoda and Parola, police seized four vehicles and 76 brasses of sand, with a total value of ₹64,05,662, and registered six criminal cases, the Jalgaon District Police announced on Tuesday.

Due to the drought, water levels in rivers have receded, creating an opportunity for illegal sand excavators to extract and transport sand from the bed of the Girna River. The illegal excavation has left the riverbed exposed, raising serious concerns amid the ongoing drought conditions.

Taking note of the situation, Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare directed officers in charge of all police stations in the district to form special squads and take stringent action against those involved in the illegal excavation and transportation of sand.

Accordingly, on Monday, Oct 26, the Kasoda and Parola police stations registered six cases against six suspects and seized goods worth ₹32,47,555. Additionally, on Oct 25, police seized four vehicles and 76 brass of sand valued at ₹31,58,107 from the same area.

The operations were carried out by the Kasoda and Parola police under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare, Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Nakhate and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vijaykumar Thakurwad.