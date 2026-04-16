Jalgaon Shock: Municipal Water Tanks Not Cleaned For 14 Years, Mayor Deepmala Kale Orders Action

Jalgaon City Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Jalgaon: The stark reality has come to light that the municipal water tanks supplying water to the citizens of Jalgaon city have not been cleaned at all over the last 14 years. Consequently, due to the apathy of the municipal administration, citizens are being forced to consume foul-smelling and yellowish water.

When councillors brought this reality to the forefront during the Municipal General Body meeting, Mayor Deepmala Kale immediately issued orders to clean these tanks. The Municipal General Body meeting, presided over by Mayor Deepmala Kale, was held today; during this session, councillors severely took the administration to task over the chaotic state of the water supply, the substandard quality of newly constructed roads, and the growing high-handedness of contractors within the municipal corporation.

The issue of the city's water supply dominated the discussions during today's municipal meeting. The 'AMRUT' scheme was implemented in the city at a cost of ₹257 crore; however, members lodged strong complaints and grilled the administration over the fact that citizens are still receiving contaminated, foul-smelling water at low pressure.

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Nitin Laddha questioned the utility of spending ₹257 crore if many areas of the city still do not receive water. He drew attention to the dilapidated condition of the city's water pipelines and the widespread leakage affecting them. Councillor Nitin Barde raised the critical issue that the city's water tanks have not undergone any cleaning since 2012. Reacting to this, irate councillors asserted that such negligence amounts to playing with the health of the citizens. In response, Mayor Deepmala Kale issued orders for the immediate cleaning of these tanks, while Commissioner Dnyaneshwar Dhere ordered that all pipeline leaks be identified and repaired within seven days. Advocate Suvita Hada drew attention to the fact that water is often released at 2:00 AM, causing immense hardship to senior citizens.

Corporator Akshay Vanjari reported that a road constructed in Malik Nagar just three months ago was washed away during the monsoon rains. In response, the mayor issued orders to serve show-cause notices to the concerned officials. The corporators severely took the administration to task regarding the rampant encroachments in the city and the administration's apparent helplessness in addressing them.

Corporator Amar Jain alleged that there is discrimination in the anti-encroachment drives; he argued, "You take action against the stalls of the poor, but do you not see the showrooms belonging to the wealthy that are encroaching upon public land?" Jain further urged the municipal commissioner to personally inspect the situation.