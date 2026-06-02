Jalgaon: Shiv Sena’s Disappointment Over Council Seat Allocation Surfaces During Nomination Filing |

Jalgaon: Although the BJP ultimately secured the Jalgaon Legislative Council seat and earned appreciation from party workers for nominating veteran leader Nandkishore Mahajan, the nomination filing process exposed signs of unease within the Mahayuti alliance, particularly among leaders of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction).

The absence of several Shiv Sena MLAs and workers during the nomination filing on Monday sparked political discussions. The development is being linked to dissatisfaction within the faction after its efforts to secure the seat failed.

Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil had strongly pushed for a Legislative Council ticket for his son, Pratap Patil. However, the BJP remained firm that the seat would stay with the party. Despite sustained political efforts and discussions at the highest level, including meetings involving Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena legislators from the district, the seat was eventually allotted to the BJP.

While Shiv Sena leaders have publicly accepted the decision, their absence from the nomination event has fueled speculation about lingering discontent within the alliance.

Adding to the political drama, a corporator associated with the Shinde faction filed a nomination as a rebel candidate. Former Bhusawal Municipal Council President Anil Chaudhary also entered the fray as an independent candidate and has announced that he will not withdraw his nomination.

These developments suggest that the election may not be entirely straightforward for the BJP despite its numerical advantage. While senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan expressed confidence that party candidate Nandkishore Mahajan would win by a record margin, the emergence of rebel candidates and visible signs of dissatisfaction within the alliance have added a new dimension to the contest.

Political observers believe the coming days will reveal whether the Mahayuti can successfully contain internal differences and ensure a united front in the election.