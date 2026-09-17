Jalgaon: Seva Sankalp Abhiyan Begins Across 15 Talukas With Cleanliness, Citizen Services

Jalgaon: The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan (Service Pledge Campaign) is being implemented across the state, including Jalgaon district, from September 17 to October 17, 2026. The campaign began across all 15 talukas of Jalgaon district on Thursday at Panchayat Samiti and Gram Panchayat levels, with various citizen-centric activities being conducted under the leadership of Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Karishma Nair.

Conveying the message of "Satisfaction through Service and Rural Development through Public Participation", the campaign focuses on making various government services available to citizens while also promoting cleanliness, environmental conservation, education, nutrition and public awareness. Nodal officers from among the Zilla Parishad department heads have been appointed at the district level to oversee activities planned under the campaign.

CEO Karishma Nair personally visited the villages of Khandala and Wanjola in Bhusawal taluka.

A special drive for the distribution of various official certificates was conducted in Jalgaon taluka. At Kanalda, an ancient well was cleaned, highlighting the need to conserve historical water sources. In Jamner's Pahuropeth, cleanliness drives and tree plantation activities were carried out under the One Day for the Village concept, along with the distribution of birth and marriage certificates to citizens.

In Erandol taluka, 52 Gram Panchayats focused on cleanliness across Anganwadis, Gram Panchayat offices, Zilla Parishad schools, health sub-centres and Primary Health Centres. A Seva Sankalp (Service Pledge) meeting and tree plantation drive were held at the Dharangaon Gram Panchayat level.

In Chalisgaon, schools organised drawing, Rangoli and cleanliness activities, and citizens were issued various certificates. At the Pachora Panchayat Samiti premises, a cleanliness drive was conducted, and officials and staff took a pledge for cleanliness and a plastic-free environment.

In Amalner, the campaign's message was conveyed through Rangoli art displayed at schools, Anganwadis and Gram Panchayat premises. Work on the Jaltara initiative also commenced. In Chopda, meetings with villagers were held, along with drawing and Rangoli competitions. A special drive for the distribution of marriage registration certificates was also conducted.

In Yaval taluka, cleanliness drives and certificate distribution were accompanied by drawing, Rangoli and creative presentation competitions for nutritious food items. Certificates were distributed on a large scale through various Gram Panchayats in Raver, while drawing competitions in Zilla Parishad primary schools received an enthusiastic response.

Meanwhile, cleanliness initiatives involving active participation from villagers were carried out at Panchayat Samiti and Gram Panchayat levels in Muktainagar and Bodwad.

"The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan should evolve into a movement driven by public participation rather than remaining merely a series of events. The Zilla Parishad aims to accelerate service-oriented and clean rural development by increasing citizen participation in every village. The theme for this year's campaign is ‘Participation in Cleanliness: Clean India, Developed India’," said Chief Executive Officer Karishma Nair.

"Cleanliness is not solely the government's responsibility but a form of service incumbent upon every citizen. The dream of a truly clean and developed India will be realised only when every hand in the village joins this effort," she added.