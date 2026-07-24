Jalgaon Sees Decline In Farmer Suicides, District Administration Credits Government Schemes | Sourced

Jalgaon: After years of rising farmer suicides, Jalgaon district has recorded a decline in such cases this year. The district administration has attributed the improvement to the effective implementation of various government welfare schemes.

Over the past 25 years, 2,783 farmers have died by suicide in the district. Annual figures have generally shown an upward trend, with 141 cases reported in 2020, 175 in 2021, 196 in 2022, 151 in 2023, 168 in 2024, and 200 in 2025.

Comparing the period from January to the end of July, 102 farmer suicides were recorded in 2024, 90 in 2025, and 75 in 2026. The administration noted that this year's seven-month figure is the lowest in the corresponding period over the past three years and said it reflects the positive impact of government support schemes.

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However, officials acknowledged that the continued incidence of farmer suicides in certain talukas remains a matter of serious concern.

During the first seven months of 2026, Jamner and Parola reported the highest number of farmer suicides, with 13 cases each. They were followed by Chalisgaon and Chopda with nine cases each, Amalner with six, Jalgaon with five, Pachora with four, Bhusawal, Bodwad, and Dharangaon with three each, Erandol and Muktainagar with two each, and Raver, Yawal, and Bhadgaon with one case each.

The administration said a detailed analysis of the factors contributing to suicides in these talukas is necessary to develop targeted interventions and further reduce the number of such incidents.