Jalgaon: ‘Save Every Drop, Make Water Conservation A People’s Movement,’ Says Guardian Minister

Jalgaon: Water conservation must go beyond government schemes and become a people-driven movement, said Water Supply and Sanitation Minister and Jalgaon Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil while urging citizens to take responsibility for saving every drop of water.

Patil was speaking at the inauguration of the ‘Maha Walkathon – Walk for Water’ at Sagar Park in Jalgaon on Thursday. The event, organised to mark Water Conservation Day, received an enthusiastic response from residents, with a large number of citizens, students and officials taking part.

“Every drop of rainwater that falls should be captured and allowed to recharge the ground instead of being allowed to flow away,” Patil said. He added that while the timing and amount of rainfall cannot be controlled, efforts can be made to conserve the water that reaches the ground.

Patil said the state government has planned a water conservation campaign from August 15, 2026, to January 26, 2027. He urged officials and citizens to continue the work beyond the walkathon and take up activities such as cleaning streams, ponds and percolation tanks and creating measures to retain and recharge rainwater.

He stressed that water conservation is not only a concern for farmers or rural areas. Urban residents also have an important role to play. Patil particularly appealed to young people to begin conservation efforts from their own homes.

“Today’s walkathon may end after a few kilometres, but the resolve to save water must continue,” he said, calling for public participation to make Jalgaon district water-secure.

Participants also took a pledge to conserve and save water during the programme. At the conclusion of the walkathon, MLA Suresh Bhole felicitated the first, second and third-place winners with prizes.

MLA Suresh Bhole, Mayor Deepmala Kale, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Karishma Nair, Deputy Conservator of Forests Saurish Sahay, Water Resources Department Superintending Engineer Santosh Bhosale and Executive Engineer Vinod Patil were present.

A large number of government officials, employees, students and citizens participated in the event.