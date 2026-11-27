Jalgaon: Safety Pin Used To Clean Teeth Gets Stuck In 18-Year-Old Woman’s Oesophagus | Representative image (AI-generated)

Jalgaon: An 18-year-old woman accidentally swallowed a safety pin while using it to remove food particles stuck between her teeth. The pin became lodged in her oesophagus.

The Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Department at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Jalgaon, successfully removed it.

Removing the sharp, pointed safety pin from the oesophagus posed a significant challenge for the medical team.

The procedure carried risks of serious complications, including a perforation (tear) in the oesophagus, severe bleeding or the object entering the respiratory tract. The team therefore carried out the procedure with extreme caution.

The procedure was conducted under the guidance of Dean Dr Girish V Thakur and Medical Superintendent Dr Yogita Bavaskar.

The team included ENT Department Head Dr Rajashree Chaurpagar; Associate Professor Dr Akshay Sarode; Assistant Professor Dr Lalit Rane; Senior Resident Doctors Dr Vinod Pawar, Dr Deepika Oak and Dr Aniket Daund; and Junior Resident Doctors Dr Kiran Gore, Dr Yash Sisode and Dr Sakshi Pokharna.

The Anaesthesiology Department, comprising Dr Ruturaj Kakad, Dr Chetankumar Adrat, Dr Neha Patil and Dr Sameer Tadvi, also provided support. Nursing staff Rupali Patil and Ashwini Sonawane assisted during the procedure in the modular operation theatre.

Dr Akshay Sarode said, “The hospital appealed to citizens to avoid using safety pins, needles or other sharp objects to clean their teeth. It advised people to seek immediate medical attention if such objects are accidentally swallowed.”