Jalgaon: RTO Agent Held By ACB While Accepting ₹7,000 Bribe For Vehicle Fitness Certificate | Representative image

Jalgaon: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday caught an RTO agent red-handed while allegedly accepting a ₹7,000 bribe to facilitate the vehicle fitness certification of a car owned by a differently-abled lawyer. The accused has been identified as Yogesh Rambhau Patil, a private agent associated with the Jalgaon RTO office.

According to the ACB, the complainant had purchased a Maruti Alto K10 on July 1, 2026. Its temporary registration was processed at the Jalgaon RTO office on August 3 through Patil.

The lawyer later visited the RTO office on August 12 to complete the vehicle's permanent registration and fitness certification. At the time, Patil allegedly demanded ₹10,000, claiming that the money had to be paid to the concerned RTO officer and staff for completing the process.

After negotiations, the amount was reportedly reduced to ₹8,500. The complainant subsequently approached the ACB on August 16 and lodged a complaint.

The ACB verified the complaint and conducted further proceedings. During the verification, Patil allegedly agreed to accept ₹7,000 as the bribe.

Based on the complaint and verification, the ACB laid a trap at Ichhadevi Chowk in Jalgaon on Monday. Patil was allegedly caught while accepting ₹7,000 from the complainant.

A case has been registered against him under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway.

The operation was conducted by ACB officials, including Police Inspectors Smita Navghare and Hemant Nagare, and Police Sub-Inspectors Suresh Patil and Yogesh Thakur.