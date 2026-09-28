Jalgaon: RTI Effective Tool For Transparent, Accountable Administration, Says Dr Vijeta Singh |

Jalgaon: The Right to Information (RTI) is not merely a means of obtaining information but an effective instrument for strengthening democracy and promoting transparency and accountability in administration, said Dr Vijeta Singh.

She was speaking at a programme jointly organised by the National Service Scheme (NSS) and the Department of Political Science at Dr Annasaheb G D Bendale Mahila Mahavidyalaya.

Dr Singh explained that the Right to Information Act, 2005, gives citizens an important legal right to seek information about the functioning of public authorities. She said the legislation plays a vital role in empowering citizens by providing access to information across various sectors and helping curb corruption.

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She said the Act gives citizens the right to seek information and requires the administration to provide accurate data. Through various examples, Dr Singh explained that RTI is not merely a means of gathering information but also a powerful medium for strengthening democracy by enabling citizens to question the functioning of government and public institutions.

In his presidential address, college principal Dr R K Narkhede said the RTI Act, 2005, empowers citizens to seek information from public authorities. He said this enables people to understand the functioning of the government within the democratic framework and contributes to a more efficient system.

Vice-Principal Dr Satyajit Salve was also present on the occasion. Prof Deepak Pawar anchored the programme and proposed the vote of thanks, while Dr Harshali Patil delivered the introductory remarks.

A large number of professors, non-teaching staff and students attended the programme.