Jalgaon: Reduce Chemical Fertiliser Use To Protect Soil Health, Says Collector Rohan Ghuge

Jalgaon: Reduce Chemical Fertilizer Use To Protect Soil Health, Says Collector Rohan Ghuge | Sourced

Jalgaon: District Collector Rohan Ghuge has urged farmers to reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers and adopt sustainable farming practices to maintain soil fertility while improving agricultural production. He was speaking at a farmer felicitation programme organised on the occasion of Agriculture Day at the Shahu Maharaj Hall of the Zilla Parishad.

He said Jalgaon is an agriculture-based district where farmers are adopting new techniques and bringing innovation into farming. However, maintaining soil quality is equally important for long-term agricultural growth.

The programme was attended by Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Karishma Nair, Mayor Deepmala Kale, Additional Chief Executive Officer Randhir Somvanshi, District Superintending Agriculture Officer Kurban Tadvi, Agriculture Development Officer Padmanabh Mhaske, agriculture officials and farmers from across the district.

Addressing the gathering, Collector Ghuge advised farmers to take proper care while planning sowing activities due to the possible impact of the El Niño phenomenon. He suggested that farmers in areas without irrigation facilities should begin sowing only after receiving at least 80 mm of rainfall.

He also appealed to farmers not to believe rumours regarding the availability of seeds and fertilisers, stating that sufficient stocks are available in the district.

Highlighting the importance of soil conservation, Ghuge encouraged farmers to move towards mixed cropping instead of depending on a single crop. He said sustainable farming methods will play a crucial role in dealing with future climate challenges.

He called for better coordination between farmers and the Agriculture Department to make Jalgaon a leading district in the agriculture sector under the vision of “Jalgaon First”.

During the event, progressive farmers who achieved outstanding results under the Pradhan Mantri Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM-FME) scheme and those who recorded high yields during the Kharif season were honoured for their achievements.

Zilla Parishad CEO Karishma Nair said the vision of a “Green Maharashtra” initiated by former Chief Minister late Vasantrao Naik is now being implemented through various efforts. She assured that the Zilla Parishad will continue to support farmers and help them become more prosperous, self-reliant and technology-driven.