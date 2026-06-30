Jalgaon: Raksha Khadse Directs Officials To Expedite Pending Development Projects Under Government Schemes | Sourced

Jalgaon: Union Minister of State for Sports and Chairperson of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA), Raksha Khadse, on Monday directed officials to complete pending development works under various Central and State government schemes within the scheduled timelines and ensure effective implementation of welfare programmes.

She was addressing the DISHA committee meeting through video conferencing held at the District Planning Committee Hall in the Collectorate office in Jalgaon. The meeting reviewed the progress of several centrally sponsored schemes and ongoing development projects in the district.

Mayor Deepmala Kale, District Collector Rohan Ghuge, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Karishma Nair, Municipal Commissioner Aditya Jeevane, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Yawal) Saurabh Sahay, District Rural Development Agency Project Director R.S. Lokhande, along with senior officials from various departments, were present.

During the meeting, Khadse reviewed the progress of the ‘AMRUT’ scheme under the Water Resources Department and instructed officials to speed up pending works. She also expressed concern over incidents of theft of electricity cables belonging to Mahavitaran and directed authorities to take strict measures to prevent such incidents.

Addressing farmers’ concerns amid load-shedding, Khadse instructed officials to ensure a minimum five-hour electricity supply for agricultural needs. She also directed departments to work in coordination to ensure that eligible farmers receive timely benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

The meeting also reviewed key issues related to agriculture, municipal administration, national highways, drinking water supply, sanitation, road development, banking services, loan distribution, tree plantation drives and infrastructure projects.

Khadse directed officials to give priority to resolving basic civic issues and complete pending road projects on time, including the Sambhajinagar–Jalgaon highway work.

A detailed review was also conducted on various government schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, National Rural Drinking Water Supply Scheme, Atal Bhujal Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, along with issues related to sports infrastructure, telecom services, forest department initiatives and railway land acquisition.

Khadse emphasized better coordination among departments to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach citizens effectively and that development projects in the district progress without delays.