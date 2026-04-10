Jalgaon: Raisoni College Installs 15 Water Coolers Across City, Mayor Inaugurates Initiative | Sourced

Jalgaon: In a move aimed at providing relief during the summer, G H Raisoni College has installed 15 water coolers at key public and educational locations across the city. The initiative is intended to ensure easy access to clean and cold drinking water for citizens during the peak heat season.

The project was inaugurated by Jalgaon Mayor Deepmala Kale at the Ex-Servicemen’s Children’s Hostel. Preeti Agarwal, Director of the institute, presided over the event. Assistant District Soldier Welfare Officer Sanjay Gaikwad was also present.

The college undertook the initiative after identifying the shortage of drinking water facilities at several high-footfall locations during the summer. A survey was conducted across the city to select suitable spots. The installed water coolers are expected to benefit a large number of people, including students, daily commuters, and visitors to public offices.

Officials said the institution aims to go beyond academics and contribute to society through such initiatives. The effort also seeks to encourage students to develop social awareness and responsibility.

The Mayor appreciated the initiative, noting that access to clean drinking water is essential during the summer. She said such efforts by educational institutions set a strong example and can inspire others to take up similar public welfare activities.

At the hostel, authorities expressed that the facility would be highly beneficial for students, especially during the ongoing heat. The availability of clean and cold drinking water is expected to ease daily challenges faced by residents.

The water coolers have been installed at several locations, including the Social Welfare Office, District Collector’s Office, Tehsil Office, New Bus Stand, schools, hostels, and other public places across Jalgaon. The initiative has received positive response from citizens, with many welcoming the effort as timely and useful.