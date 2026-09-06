Jalgaon: R. K. Laxman Art Gallery Inaugurated, ‘Shri Ganesh’ Exhibition Opens For Art Lovers

Jalgaon: The R. K. Laxman Art Gallery, a facility designed to inspire artists and promote art, culture and creativity, has been established through the joint efforts of Kanha Lalit Kala Kendra and Ojaswini College of Arts, Jalgaon. The inauguration ceremony of the gallery was held on Saturday amid enthusiasm. A Shri Ganesh painting exhibition was also organised to mark the occasion.

For years, prominent figures in the cultural sphere had been calling for an art gallery in Jalgaon city, hoping that the Municipal Corporation would address the need. However, the Lalit Kala Kendra and Ojaswini College of Arts fulfilled residents’ aspirations by establishing the gallery within the premises of Mulji Jetha College.

Created to provide a new platform for Jalgaon’s art community, the gallery offers space for students as well as emerging and experienced artists to showcase their work. The gallery was inaugurated on Saturday, September 5, by Jalgaon MLA Suresh Bhole. Distinguished guests present at the event included Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer and renowned painter Raju Baviskar, Prof Mrunalini Fadnavis, institution secretary Adv Pramod Patil, and joint secretaries Adv Pravinchandra Jangle and Bhalchandra Patil.

The Ganesh painting exhibition organised alongside the inauguration features artworks of Lord Ganesha created by various artists. The exhibition, which showcases diverse artistic interpretations of Ganesha, is receiving an enthusiastic response from art lovers.

The Shri Ganesh painting exhibition, organised to mark the inauguration of the R. K. Laxman Art Gallery, will remain open to art enthusiasts daily from 11 am to 5 pm between September 5 and September 14. Through the exhibition, residents of Jalgaon will be introduced to the works of various artists, while students and practising artists will find inspiration. Dignitaries present at the event expressed the view that the initiative by the R. K. Laxman Art Gallery would play a significant role in promoting art, culture and creativity.

The event was organised by Shashikant Vadodkar, director of the Kanha Lalit Kala Kendra. Prasad Desai anchored the programme, while Dr Jayendra Lekurwale proposed the vote of thanks.