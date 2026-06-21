Jalgaon Police Recover ₹9 Lakh Stolen Kia Carens After Dramatic Chase; Vehicle Handed Over To Gujarat Police | Sourced

Jalgaon: Jalgaon police successfully intercepted and seized a Kia Carens car stolen from the jurisdiction of the Bopal Police Station in Gujarat on April 15, 2026, after a thrilling chase upon its entry into Jalgaon territory.

Following the completion of legal formalities, the vehicle was handed over to the Gujarat police. According to the Jalgaon police, a case had been registered regarding the theft of a Kia Carens car (Registration No. MP-04-ZL-5155) from the jurisdiction of the Bopal Police Station (Ahmedabad Rural, Gujarat) on April 15, 2026.

On June 18, 2026, at 6:30 PM, the MIDC Police Station received information from the Bopal Police Station that the stolen vehicle was heading towards Jalgaon.

Acting on this tip-off, the Traffic Branch set up a blockade at Kashinath Chowk and spotted the car approaching. When signalled to stop, the driver sped away towards Ajanta Junction instead of halting. MIDC police personnel immediately gave chase at high speed and eventually intercepted the vehicle at Ajanta Junction, taking both the car and the driver into custody.

After confirming the vehicle was indeed linked to the theft case, it was brought to the MIDC Police Station. The Bhopal and Ahmedabad rural police stations were informed of the development.

On June 19, the car valued at Rs 9 lakh was handed over to the Gujarat police after the necessary legal procedures were completed.

This operation was carried out by the MIDC Police Station under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivre.