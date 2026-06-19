Jalgaon Police Launch 'Operation Drop Case', Detain 55 History-Sheeters; Cash, Gold & Fake Valuables Worth Crores Seized | Sourced

Jalgaon: Early this morning, the police executed a massive and successful "surgical strike" dubbed "Operation Drop Case" targeting five villages in Muktainagar Taluka that had gained notoriety for "drop cases" (a specific type of fraud). Police stated that during this operation, habitual offenders with criminal records and other suspects were detained, and goods worth crores of rupees were seized from them.

The villages of Lalgota, Halkheda, Madhapuri, Jondhankheda, and Charthana, located within the jurisdiction of the Muktainagar Police Station, have been in the spotlight for years due to specific types of criminal activity. Notably, despite their small populations, these villages have been the source of recurring incidents where people from across the country are lured via social media and subsequently defrauded. While the populations of Madhapuri and Halkheda range between just 1,000 and 1,200, Lalgota is home to only 300 to 400 residents.

However, police investigations revealed that individuals from these villages circulate viral social media videos featuring alleged rare items such as black turmeric, Nagmani (serpent's jewel), red mercury, white marking nuts (*biba*), Ulti Vasan (reverse-pouring vessel), Sulemani stone, "second currency", aluminium scrap, old gold, copper, conch shells, and "double-engine" items to entice people with the promise of huge profits.

Once victims, captivated by these videos, arrive in the villages, they are defrauded of lakhs of rupees through the display of counterfeit currency, fake goods, or imitation valuables. In many instances, the money is simply snatched away without any goods being provided at all. Those who resist are assaulted and robbed. Shockingly, in some instances, fake deer or tiger skins are planted on the victims, and videos of the encounter are recorded.

They are then deterred from filing a complaint by threats that they will be implicated in wildlife trafficking cases if they approach the police. In police terminology, such incidents are known as ‘drop cases'. Over the past three years, the following crimes have been registered in this area: dacoity (10), dacoity with murder (1), murder (1), robbery (7), fraud (16), attempted dacoity (1), and assault on a public servant (2).

According to police records, the total number of accused individuals from the five villages of Halkheda, Maghapuri, Lalgota, Jondhankheda, and Charthana stands at 298, comprising 190 men and 28 women.

Jalgaon Police’s "Operation Drop Case"

To curb rising crime, the Jalgaon Police executed a major special campaign dubbed "Operation Drop Case" early this morning. A large force comprising police officers, personnel, and the Riot Control Police (RCP) coordinated a simultaneous series of raids across several villages. They detained suspects and habitual offenders while seizing a significant quantity of contraband and evidence.

Items seized during the operation included cash (approx. ₹20 lakh), gold (approx. 300 g), silver (approx. 2.5 kg), two deer skins, "Children's Bank" currency, a colour printer, a Nagamani (mythical serpent stone), Rudraksha beads, a red mercury bulb, a Sulemani stone, 30 mobile handsets, four four-wheelers, six two-wheelers, one country-made pistol (*katta*), and two choppers. A total of 55 individuals with criminal records were brought to the Muktainagar Police Station, where necessary legal proceedings are underway.

In the afternoon, District Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare visited Muktainagar to commend the officers and staff involved in the operation. He emphasised the significance of this move by the Jalgaon Police, noting the persistent occurrence of serious crimes in these sparsely populated villages. He stated that such campaigns would continue in the future to curb crime and instill a fear of the law among offenders.