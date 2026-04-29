Jalgaon: Police Launch District-Wide Security Audit Of ATMs After Rising Theft Incidents | Sourced

Jalgaon: To curb the spate of ATM theft incidents that have been occurring frequently across the district over the past few days, the Jalgaon District Police undertook a comprehensive 'security audit' of all ATM centers. Under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare, a special night patrol operation was conducted on Tuesday to carry out this detailed assessment.

Recent attempts to break into ATMs had raised questions regarding the efficacy of the banks' security arrangements. Against this backdrop, the survey was conducted on Tuesday night within the jurisdiction of every police station across the district. The inspection primarily focused on meticulously verifying key aspects: whether a security guard (watchman) was present at the ATM centre, whether the CCTV cameras were in proper working condition, and whether the emergency alarm system was functional.

During this campaign, a review was conducted of ATM centres located in all major sectors, including those in the District Peth, Ramanand Nagar, and MIDC areas, as well as in the talukas of Bhusawal, Pachora, Jamner, and Raver. The survey revealed that CCTV cameras and alarm systems were operational in the ATMs of many nationalized banks. However, it was observed that there was a lack of security guards at several ATMs belonging to private banks and those situated in remote areas. The police drew a significant conclusion that the absence of security guards, particularly at ATM centers that remain operational around the clock, could heighten the risk of theft.

Speaking about this initiative, Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare stated, "ATM security is not solely the responsibility of the police; it is equally imperative that bank management (the respective sector) diligently fulfils the security obligations assigned to them. If banks implement basic security measures such as installing CCTV cameras, alarm systems, and stationing watchmen, incidents of theft can be effectively prevented. This would alleviate the operational burden on the police, thereby enabling us to focus our efforts on crime control and other critical investigations."

The Jalgaon Police will now forward the report of this survey to the respective bank managements, issuing instructions to immediately rectify any deficiencies identified therein. It is anticipated that this prompt action by the police will serve as a significant deterrent against future incidents of ATM theft.