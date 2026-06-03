Jalgaon: Police Hold First-Ever Meeting with Senior Citizens; Cyber Safety And Welfare Issues Discussed | AI

Jalgaon: In view of the rising number of cybercrime cases, Jalgaon Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare organised a special interaction with senior citizens to understand their concerns and discuss issues related to their safety, welfare, and security. As this was the first initiative of its kind by the Jalgaon Police, the programme received a warm response from the elderly participants.

During the meeting, the Superintendent of Police held a direct dialogue with senior citizens and encouraged them to openly share their problems, difficulties, and expectations. Discussions covered a wide range of issues, including the safety of senior citizens living alone, property-related disputes, family concerns, medical emergencies, various forms of fraud, challenges in accessing public services, and general security issues in residential areas.

A major focus of the programme was creating awareness about cybercrime. Senior citizens were given detailed information about common cyber frauds, including scams involving fake bank officials, police personnel, and government representatives. Awareness was also provided regarding KYC update frauds, OTP-based financial scams, unauthorised bank withdrawals, UPI and QR code frauds, fake investment schemes, digital arrest scams, fraudulent social media messages, and online shopping frauds.

Police officials advised senior citizens not to share bank account details, ATM information, OTPs, passwords, or any personal information with unknown individuals. They were also urged to remain cautious of suspicious phone calls, messages, and online communications. Citizens were encouraged to immediately contact the police or the Cyber Crime Helpline if they encounter any such incidents.

The session also covered precautions against burglary, theft, property-related fraud, and crimes committed through impersonation. Senior citizens were advised to verify the credentials of domestic helpers and caretakers, maintain regular contact with neighbours and local police personnel, and seek immediate assistance whenever required during emergencies.

Addressing the gathering, Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare said that senior citizens are an important pillar of society and that ensuring their safety, dignity, and well-being remains a priority for the Jalgaon Police. He assured participants that their concerns would be addressed with sensitivity and that necessary measures would be taken to resolve their issues.

The senior citizens welcomed the initiative and appreciated the proactive approach adopted by the police department. Many participants said the programme gave them an opportunity to directly interact with police officials and discuss concerns that often go unaddressed.

The initiative reflects the Jalgaon Police's commitment to community-oriented policing and its efforts to strengthen engagement with senior citizens. Officials stated that similar programmes will continue in the future to enhance awareness, improve safety, and support the well-being of elderly residents across the district.