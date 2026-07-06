Jalgaon: Police Destroy 930 kg Of Ganja Worth ₹1.86 Crore Seized In Eight Cases | Representative

Jalgaon: The Jalgaon Police on Monday destroyed 930.82 kg of ganja (cannabis) worth ₹1.86 crore, which had been seized in eight separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, after completing all legal formalities.

The destruction was carried out under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Shrikant Dhivare and Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) Sandeep Gavit, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the Central Government for the disposal of seized narcotic substances.

According to Addl. SP Gavit, a proposal for the destruction of the seized contraband was submitted to the Narcotics Seized Property Destruction Committee, Jalgaon, after all legal procedures in the eight cases had been completed. Following verification, the committee approved the disposal of the seized ganja.

The contraband was destroyed in the presence of members of the committee and senior police officials by burying it in a specially dug pit in the open space behind the Zillapeth Police Station.

Police officials said the entire destruction process was video-recorded to ensure transparency and compliance with legal procedures.

The Jalgaon Police said the disposal of the seized narcotics was carried out strictly in accordance with the prescribed legal guidelines governing the destruction of confiscated drugs.