Jalgaon Police Crack Down On Crime: 100+ Swords Seized In Night Raids | Representational Image

Jalgaon: To maintain law and order, the Jalgaon District Police are currently conducting an intensive crackdown campaign. It has been observed that criminals often take shelter in hotels and dhabaas (roadside eateries) at night -- eating, drinking, and plotting their crimes.

Taking cognisance of this fact, and acting under the orders of District Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare, the police conducted surprise inspections of 213 hotels and dhabas across the city on the night of Saturday, May 2.

During these inspections, over 100 swords were seized from various suspects found at these establishments. This sudden operation has sent shockwaves through the criminal underworld. A special police squad executed this search operation on the night of May 2.

During the operation, an individual with a criminal record under the NDPS Act was detained and interrogated. While 100 swords were seized from various suspects, two hotels operating without proper authorisation were permanently shut down. Action was initiated against five individuals for violating the Motor Vehicles Act, and one person was detained for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The police had recently successfully executed an "All-Out Operation" across the district, and this search operation followed immediately on its heels. These continuous and intensive campaigns have left the criminal fraternity shaken.